Lil Zay Osama Teams Up With Lil Durk For "Trencherous" Remix

Lil Zay Osama has tapped in Lil Durk for a remix of his song "Trencherous." Osama uses the track to speak on the dangers of his hood, "In my hood, you can't pop out cause it get trencherous/Body bag, no face mask, we won't mention it." The beat and delivery are both ironically upbeat to contrast the violence and darkness of the lyrics. Altogether it makes for a complete package and results in a catchy track. During the second half, Lil Durk busts in with quick, rapid fires bars about quitting ball to be a thug and gunfights. The verse adds a nice addition of speed to the track.

Osama recently signed with Warner Records, so you can expect to hear more quality songs from the artist in the months to come. "When we met with Warner Records, we knew this was the right fit! I felt I had the opportunity to grow and be the face of this label as they rebuild a new regime. The co-chairmen, Tom and Aaron, were so hands on and still are with the process. The building was filled with great energy and I felt right at home,” he told Billboard.

Quotable Lyrics:

In my hood, you can't pop out cause it get trencherous

Body bag, no face mask, we won't mention it

No pass, on an opp when I up on you, that's instant kill

No pass, when I stretch this 40, you can't take benadryl