mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Zay Osama Shares "Hood Bible" Debut

Milca P.
October 28, 2019 00:57
35 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Hood Bible
Lil Zay Osama

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Zay Osama arrives with a new full-length outing.


After delivering on a documentary of the same name, depicting his journey thus far, Chicago's Lil Zay Osama has officially returned with his full-length Hood Bible debut via Warner Records. Outiftted in 14 tracks total, the new effort features appearances from Lil Tjay, Lil Durk and Marlo.

Hood Bible talks about my life, my everyday struggle, and how I went through multiple stages to even reach my peak to get out the hood or even be heard," Zay says of the new project. "It is me telling the world about the do’s and don’ts of the hood and showing the world that there are multiple ways to get out. I’m telling the people what I did to get out and all of the situations I ran into trying to get me out of the struggle."

Get into the introspective new work below.

 

Lil Zay Osama new music Mixtapes hoodbible Marlo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Zay Osama Shares "Hood Bible" Debut
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject