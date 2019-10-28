Lil Zay Osama Shares "Hood Bible" Debut

After delivering on a documentary of the same name, depicting his journey thus far, Chicago's Lil Zay Osama has officially returned with his full-length Hood Bible debut via Warner Records. Outiftted in 14 tracks total, the new effort features appearances from Lil Tjay, Lil Durk and Marlo.

“Hood Bible talks about my life, my everyday struggle, and how I went through multiple stages to even reach my peak to get out the hood or even be heard," Zay says of the new project. "It is me telling the world about the do’s and don’ts of the hood and showing the world that there are multiple ways to get out. I’m telling the people what I did to get out and all of the situations I ran into trying to get me out of the struggle."

Get into the introspective new work below.