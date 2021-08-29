mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Zay Osama Returns With Menacing New Single "Danny Block"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2021 12:56
Image via Lil Zay Osama

Lil Zay Osama

Lil Zay Osama went off on his new track "Danny Block."


Chicago artist Lil Zay Osama has been exciting fans with his new releases as of late and his menacing songs are always something to look forward to. He brings a lot of energy to each track and while his flows are sometimes lowkey, you can tell he means the words he's spitting. On Friday, Lil Zay Osama got right back to it with a new track called "Danny Block" that will surely get his fanbase energized for more.

This new song is filled with some skeletal production that will impress you from the jump. As for Lil Zay Osama, he offers a menacing, cold, and nonchalant flow that details the life he leads. It's the perfect single to give fans right now, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just popped one of my opps
I'm finna go do another hit (I'm finna go do another hit)
I don't givÐµ a fuck 'bout this money
I just bought foe nem somÐµ sticks (Bought foe nem some sticks)

