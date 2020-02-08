Lil Zay Osama Hits Streaming Services With Boisterous New Single "Ballin Dese B*tches"

2019 proved to be a winning year for Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama after he signed a major label deal with Warner Music and dropped his debut album, Hood Bible. Zay's rise doesn't seem to be slowing down in 2020 either, especially now that he's officially released "Ballin Dese Bitches" as his latest single.

Following the video release back in October and a remix featuring G Herbo in December, Lil Zay Osama is still pushing the track well into the new year. It's for good reason too, as the beat still knocks and we can easily see this one gaining a sort of sleeper hit status if the promo wheel keeps churning. Hey, if it worked for Bobby Shmurda and his viral smash "Hot N*gga," there's no telling what can happen for the homie Zay with a little perseverance.

Listen to "Ballin Dese Bitches" by Lil Zay Osama below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Back then they wouldn't top me off

Now they wanna top me off

One in the morning, I was tryna get to the crib, you wouldn't drop me off

Now you wanna drop me off?

That's that fan shit

Never have I ever been under you, p***y boy - I ran shit

And now got all the glocks

We got all the thots

Freak lil' thot hoe, look like Mulatto, dancin' on top of the car