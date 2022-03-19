Lil Zay Osama Goes Viral With Hard-Hitting New Track "F*** My Cousin"

Lil Zay Osama has been known for making some hard-hitting tracks, and he always seems to go viral on YouTube, which helps his case as an up-and-coming talent. Recently, the artist came through for his dedicated fanbase with a track called "Fuck My Cousin," and as you can gather from this title, Osama was looking to be provocative, and it most certainly paid off for him.

Throughout this track, Osama raps about his opps and betrayal. This is all done over some heavy 808s and some piano keys that offer some menacing overtones. Overall, it is yet another example of the artist's solid songwriting ability, and if you're a fan, you're most definitely going to appreciate this effort.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get caught hanging with the opps

And you gon get yo ass smoked

Get caught lacking the opps post you

Put you in that same boat