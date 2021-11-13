mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Zay Osama Brings Out The Big Guns On "Trench Baby 2"

Aron A.
November 13, 2021 12:30
Trench Baby 2
Lil Zay Osama

Lil Zay Osama taps Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, and more for his new project.


The local buzz that Lil Zay Osama built over the years is finally paying off. 2021 has been an especially big year for him. He's unloaded tons of new music including Trench Baby and its deluxe release.

On Friday, Zay Osama came through with the sequel Trench Baby 2. His latest project is a 13 songs effort that includes previously released singles like "If It's A War, "Danny Block," and "Roll Up Hot." This time, he brings a variety of collaborators on board to bring his vision to life. Benny The Butcher appears on "Elevation," EST Gee helps kick things off on "Murderzone," and Sean Kingston appears on "Night Time." Other appearances on the project come from Luh Kel and Mooka6340.

Check out the latest from Lil Zay Osama below. 

