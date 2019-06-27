Lil Zay Osama & YFN Lucci Are Tired Of All The Cappin' On "Why They Be Lyin"

Lil Zay Osama is one of the hottest young rappers to emerge from Chicago in recent times. His single, "Changed Up" helped get him a serious amount of attention outside of his own region. After following up "Changed Up" with a few other singles, he comes through with a brand new collaboration with YFN Lucci. Lil Zay Osama and YFN Lucci paint a picture of paranoia and struggle while trying to survive the streets. The rappers came through with a fresh visual for the single which features Lil Zay and YFN Lucci posted up in the studio.

The new single arrives shortly after Lil Zay Osama released his song, "Back When I Was Young. As for YFN Lucci, he's less than a week removed from the DJ Drama-hosted 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz.

Quotable Lyrics

Your man throw rocks and they hide a lot

My man tote glocks, they tearin' up blocks

We ain't spare people, we tote like it's legal

You know I love smokin' runts, I hate to smoke your people