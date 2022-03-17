Lil Zack & Lil Baby Put It All Out On "Sacrifice"

Lil Zack has been holding onto his collaboration with Lil Baby until the right time came. And this week appeared to be an opportune time. As Lil Baby continues to hype up the release of his follow-up to My Turn, he put his stamp of approval of Zack's latest song "Sacrifice" with a stellar new verse. Mournful pianos ring off as Zack reflects on his motivation to get to the grind, reflecting on his aspirations for houses that sit on the lack, and foreign cars. Baby compliments the inspirational message on the track, reflecting on his come-up from the trap to pushing the boundaries further in his career.

Zack started blowing up with singles like "Dear Mama" and "Stand Down." His new single follows the release of "Losing My Friends" which dropped a few months back.

Quotable Lyrics

I give everyone hope, that's a big fact

I've been playing my part and trying to do more

I'm overlapping these n***as, I promise

Nobody catching' no, go check the score