Lil Yachty shared on Sunday afternoon that his friend, 23-year-old Nicholas Anthony Lynch, had gone missing. He was last seen near Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. He was found within the same day.

The Atlanta-based rapper shared an urgent message for his fans on social media, telling everyone that his friend had gone missing in Los Angeles without a phone or a way to contact anybody. "Help find my brother pls," he wrote on Instagram, sharing Nicholas' information. Pointing out any pertinent information in the description, including the clothing he was wearing, his height and weight, and more, Lil Yachty gratefully told his followers that his friend had been found.

"Nick Found," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank u to everyone who helped share the missing post of my friend, I am grateful."

Perhaps as a celebratory means, Boat announced that he would be releasing a new song on Monday. "I’ma drop a song tmmr on my YouTube," he said shortly after his friend was found.

Recently, Lil Yachty has been spending a lot of time in the studio, clocking in sessions with Freddie Gibbs and Swae Lee in the last few weeks. Are you excited for more new music from him?