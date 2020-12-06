DJ Scheme just released his new project, FAMILY which includes appearances from pretty much everyone and anyone associated with the Soundcloud rap era plus more. Lil Yachty makes two appearances on the tracklist but it's his verse on "E-ER" with Ski Mask The Slump God that's sparked a bit of a feud between him and TikTok star Bryce Hall.

"I want Addison Rae to become my doctor and check on my privates/ Put her in a skirt and a scarf like a pilot," he raps on the song. Though Rae's fans were outraged, Yachty continued to stir the pot by trolling her boyfriend, Bryce Hall, who asked his fans on Friday morning what he should listen to. Yachty directed him to the timestamp of "E-ER" where he raps the bar.

Bryce quoted the tweet with a picture of himself and his girlfriend looking cozied up but Yachty reminded him that it was simply just a rap. "Lol n***a I don’t want yo bitch boy," Yachty clapped back.

And while the response may have been aggressive in its tone, Yachty later shared a video where he stated explicitly that he wants "no TikTok smoke."

"Bryce, our boy. Our TikTok gang member. Look, yo bro. Please don't shoot me with your TikTok gun. We don't want no TikTok smoke with your TikTok girlfriend. I'm just a TikTok rapper, bro. And I made a TikTok song with a TikTok verse," he said. "Don't get your TikTok goons. We don't want none of that," he added.

In the midst of this happening, DJ Scheme also got in on the fun, tweeting to Hall that he wants to book Rae for a music video shoot.

