Lil Yachty has been busy of late, having only recently dropped off Lil Boat 3 this past May, a project that featured appearances from Drake, DaBaby, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Tierra Whack, Future, Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more. And while it would appear he's been steadily cooking up a new mixtape called Michigan Boy Boat, a project that's set to land before the year wraps up, Yachty has additional plans to keep the momentum rolling.

Jerod Harris/Getty Image

In fact, the Quality Control rapper has officially unveiled his next project, Lil Boat 3.5, an album that may very well equate to a Deluxe Edition in the grand scheme of things. Look for that to drop on Thanksgiving, November 26th, presumably at the stroke of midnight. It's unclear as to whether Boat intends on following suit and lining up a complete album as some of his peers have done, or if his 3.5 update will only yield a few new cuts.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Yachty chooses to play this one. The rapper recently responded to a No Jumper question inquiring about an emcee that doesn't get the respect they deserve, maintaining that he fits the bill to a tee. Perhaps that means we'll see Yachty in his emcee bag, especially if he's been moving with a chip on his shoulder. It also should be noted that Lil Boat 3.5 has no discernible impact on the release of Michigan Boy Boat, which has yet to receive a proper release date.

Are you excited for some new music from Lil Yachty, be it Lil Boat 3.5, Michigan Boy Boat, or whatever other Boat-centric drops he's got docked away?