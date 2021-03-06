We were blessed with some brand new heat from The Boy and The Boss yesterday when Drizzy slid through with his latest EP, Scary Hours 2. The Canadian rapper's latest release has evidently gotten fans excited about Certified Lover Boy. "What's Next" was the immediate banger that arrived after already being leaked while "Wants And Needs" with Lil Baby is bound to be debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" that turned many of Drake's biggest doubters in recent times to ease. The rapper gets bar-heavy over airy vocal-samples with Ross offering a quick verse before Drake goes in with details on his love life, finances, and of course, his son. While many praised the efforts of Ross and Drake, Yachty finally found himself trying Lemon Pepper Wings for the first time. It sounds absurd simply because he's from Atlanta. However, it seems that the Lemon Pepper Wings have won him over.

"Just tried lemon pepper wings for the first time and I will never see life the same again wow," he wrote. "It really took me almost 24 years to try lemon pepper wings damn I been missing out."

Of course, this would only be met with Rick Ross approval who shared a screenshot of Yachty's tweets and wrote, "@lilyachty much luv lil bro. Welcome to the #lemonpepperwings family lol @wingstop."

Who knows, maybe Yachty will end up opening his own Wing Stop location.