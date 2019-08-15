Lil Boat 3, captained by Lil Yachty, is fast approaching and with him is a multitalented crew ready to take on the rest of this Fall’s releases. Until this point, information on Lil Boat 3 has been fairly scarce, but like a submarine, details are finally surfacing.

Speaking with XXL, Yachty has shared an impressive list of production credits on his album, including an interesting appearance from The Alchemist, "This may be my album [with the least features]. [For producers,] I got Ronny J, Pi’erre Bourne, EarlThePearll, my brother, Mitch [GoneMad]. I been working with Alchemist and I’m supposed to go to North Carolina to fuck with 9th Wonder." The Alchemist is a producer who’s talents are inspiring Yachty to take his game to another level. When asked about the collaboration, Yachty remarked, “I'm just trying so hard to make it so good. I keep scratching and starting over, you know, ’cause I don't want to fuck that up."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Yachty mentions an absence of features, XXL still expects fans to find Playboi Carti and Oliver Tree on the project. Carti and Yachty have collaborated frequently in the past, and as for the alt-pop, meme aficionado, Oliver Tree, Yachty praised the artist saying, "He's super creative, too. Up-and-coming artist; he's super talented." The two recently wrapped filming a video for their upcoming single, "Asshole.”

Further details on Lil Boat 3 are still emerging, but expect to find the project on streaming services this October.