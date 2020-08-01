Lil Yachty took a bit of a break between albums. As fans anticipated the release of Lil Boat 3, the rapper kicked off the campaign with a massive collab with DaBaby and Drake for, "Oprah's Bank Account." The music video included Yachty re-creating Oprah's show as the Boprah Show with all three rappers delivering VMA-worthy performances.

Unfortunately, the video did not lead any nominations at the VMAs this year and Lil Yachty has evidently taken it personally. The rapper took to IG Live where he aired out the awards show for the snub. However, it seems like it's rooted in a bigger issue for Yachty. A problem that is seemingly much bigger than the VMAs themselves.

"I be doing some shit. Putting my all in some shit. People be trying to shit on that and try to discredit some of the things that I've done. Or discredit some of the shit I done did. Try to downplay it or like, try to make it seem as if it's nothin'," he said. "Nah that shit is wack, bro. I don't know, that's all I gotta say. That shit is wack. VMAs is dumb wack for that shit. Nominations, all that shit is corny. N***as don't be giving me no f*ckin' respect. I don't fuck with that."

Peep the clip below.