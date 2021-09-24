mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty Takes It Back To The SoundCloud Days With "GHINI"

Mitch Findlay
September 24, 2021 17:10
344 Views
12
0
Image via SoundCloudImage via SoundCloud
Image via SoundCloud

GHINI
Lil Yachty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Yachty takes it back to the SoundCloud days with the release of his distorted banger "GHINI."


It seems like SoundCloud isn't quite as popular as it used to be -- it feels like only yesterday that a new generation of artists was emerging onto the scene and ruffling feathers with their burgeoning hip-hop subgenre. Now, "SoundCloud Rap" has largely come and gone, though it's likely that there are many artists who have developed somewhat of a nostalgic fondness for the raw and unfettered sound of yore. 

Today, Lil Yachty -- himself a key figure in the SC rap mythos -- took things back to basics to deliver a quick loosie. Enter "GHINI," an extremely distorted banger that finds Yachty firing off a few braggadocious lines. At under a minute and thirty seconds in runtime, the track is essentially lacking a structure -- instead, it's the energy and vibe that carries "GHINI," though how far is likely dependent on one's appreciation for Yachty's style and history.

Where do you stand?

Quotable Lyrics

I know killers who don't get on Triller like a real thriller
Don't go gambling with your life then get mad at the card dealer

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  344
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Lil Yachty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Yachty Takes It Back To The SoundCloud Days With "GHINI"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject