Lil Yachty Takes His Girl To Candyland For "Love Music" Video

Lil Yachty heads to a vibrant new land for the official "Love Music" video.

A month following the release of his latest single "Love Music,"Lil Yachty has come through with the official music video, introducing us to a whole new vibrant world. Unlike anything else that the Quality Control camp has released this year, the Atlanta rapper creates a colorful land for himself and his girlfriend, enjoying their time together as they frolick through sunflower gardens, cotton candy clouds, and more.

This comes on the heels of Lil Boat's recent non-music endeavors. He's been leveling up as a businessman, creating a VC company with Bhad Bhabie, launching a unisex nail polish line, promoting his own cryptocurrency, and producing an upcoming show about the Uno card game.

Watch the new music video above and let us know what you think.