Lil Yachty celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday (August 23) and had the birthday of lifetime thanks to his wealthy friend, Drake. The 6 God blessed Yachty on his big day, giving him the all star treatment with a trip aboard his infamous private jet "Air Drake." Yachty posted flicks from his day with Drizzy for his 10.3 million followers, writing, "biG brO sAiD i dOnT gOtTa fLy dElTa nMorRe."

Judging by the "Oprah's Bank Account" rappers' post-birthday actions, it's safe to say that his day spent with Drake was a day well spent. The following day, Yachty took to social media to show off his fresh OVO Owl tattoo, inspired by Drizzy's label and crew, October's Very Own. Drake doesn't seem to mind the inked homage to his crew. Shortly after DJ Akademiks posted Yachty's new ink, Champagne Papi was one of the first to hit the like button. Drake also honored the Atlanta rapper via his Instagram story with a kind birthday message, writing, "More life to my brother @lilyachty. So happy we are locked in for this lifetime."

Yachty and Drake's relationship has always been one of honor and mutual respect. Back in June, the 25-year old praised the Canadian rapper for writing his verse on Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" in just 11 minutes.

Lil Yachty has had lots to celebrate recently. After welcoming his first child last year, the "One Night" rapper received a major accolade in July 2022 when his song "Split/Whole Time" was added to Barack Obama's Summer Playlist. See the former President's full Summer 2022 playlist below.