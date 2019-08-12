It looks like Lil Yachty fans can look forward to new a project dropping in a couple months. During his IG Live last night with Trippie Redd, the QC rapper was asked when his next project was dropping, and Yachty replied “October.”

“When the album dropping bruh?” Trippie asks Yachty on Live. “October bro. And that's the first time I said that too,” Yachty replied with a smile. He didn’t clarify what day in October it’ll be coming or what it'll be called, but he did talk about needing to collaborate with Trippe for the project, which appears to be happening from the looks of it. See their exchange (below).

Of course, this won’t be the first time these will be linking up on wax, nor the last. The two previously connected on the track “66” off Yachty’s Lil Boat 2. We’ll be sure to keep you posted once more information on the project is unveiled, but until then listen to his new single with Tee Grizzley that just dropped called "Once Again."

In other related news, Yachty is shooting a new music video this Tuesday in Atlanta, and is looking for the homies to come through. If you happen to be in the area, peep the flyer & details (below).