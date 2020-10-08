Is Lil Yachty trying to get Lil Baby cast in the next The Incredibles movie? Perhaps a live-action version with the 4PF rapper playing Frozone? Give the people what they want!

The relationship between the Quality Control labelmates hasn't always been this great. At a time, Lil Yachty was convinced that Lil Baby hated him, which the latter shut down this year. Since then, they've been close. Lil Boat is always commenting on Baby's posts, building back a rapport with the star.

Recently, the top-selling artist of 2020 felt like showing off his 'fit as he boarded a private jet. He posted a gallery of photos to Instagram, wearing a tight green Prada turtleneck, white ripped jeans, and Jordan 13s. In his comments, everybody told him that he resembled a superhero, specifically Frozone, which Lil Yachty agreed with.

"U look like a super hero lol," wrote Yachty in the comments. Everybody seemed to agree, with a variety of similar remarks all among the top comments.

"Honey where’s my money suit," joked one person. "This gives me Frozone vibes," said another. "Why he remind me of the man off incredibles," added a third.

What do you think? Does Lil Baby look like a superhero?