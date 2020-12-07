Last week, Lil Yachty shared a rather couple-esque photo with a woman on Instagram. Naturally — since it is cuffing season after all — fans have gone on to assume that the lady in his photo, a fashion designer named Selangie, may just be his girlfriend. "It’s ussssss," he captioned the photo. Their outfits, as well as Selangie's Instagram posts, suggest that the two were enjoying a luxury vacation somewhere cold.

Neither Yachty or Selangie have personally commented on the status of their relationship. But Young Miami of City Girls left her stamp of approval on their photo, commenting two heart-eye emojis.

While plenty of Yachty's fans and friends showed their support for his possible new girlfriend by commenting on their photo, he took it as an opportunity to speak out on his sexuality on Twitter — something that has been questioned in the past, according to him. Either that, or he was just quoting Playboi Carti lyrics for fun. "They thought I was gay," he wrote. So, if ever Lil Yachty's sexuality was up for debate, we now know that he prefers the company of women.

Check out all the photos from his and Selangie's snowcapped baecation below.