Lil Yachty isn't alone in calling Donald Trump's bluff regarding A$AP Rocky's fight for freedom. For Donald Trump to take such a keen interest in a some like Pretty Flacko, you'd have to think someone, perhaps Kanye West or Kim Kardashian, provided him an incentive to get the ball rolling.

Lil Yachty's opinion on the matter is that Donald Trump is merely pandering for votes within the African American community. He thinks that if Donald Trump were really interested in restoring order, he'd have traveled to Sweden himself, visited the warden, Prime Minister... whomever. TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX on Friday. Here's what he had to say

"If you gon do something, do it. You don't gotta keep telling everybody, just do it," Lil Yachty exclaimed when asked to provide a rationale for Donald Trump's actions or inaction as he sees it. As TMZ pointed out in the accompanying post, US Congressman Andre Carson was the first public figure to posit this stance, of Trump pandering to the African American community ahead of the 2020 election.

For what it's worth, Donald Trump's lobbying, nor his correspondence with Sweden's PM, has yielded the only net positive: A$AP Rocky's unequivocal release. Keep it locked for more in the coming days.