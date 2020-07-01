Lil Yachty was in a roasting mood on Tuesday (June 30th) when he came across Chance The Rapper's baby photo on Instagram, and the results of Yachty's ruthless digs are too good. Yachty absolutely flamed Chance for his appearance as a child, mostly due to the fact that he was missing quite a few teeth at the time that the photo was taken. "I’m not a kid anymore but some days I sit and wish I was a kid again," Chance wrote on the photo.

"Lmao aye brah," Yachty commented. "U look like u use to growl if u ain't get yo way hahaha."

"U look like u use to bite lmaooo," he continued. "U look like u use to fight at the park." He finished off his comment spree with his most creative insult yet. "U look like u kept two mixed match hot wheels in yo right pocket."

While Yachty sure did not hold back on his reactions to the photo, his jabs were all in good fun. Chance even responded to the "growl" remark with some cry-laughing emojis, so it appears that there are no hard feelings between the "Mixtape" collaborators. If Yachty ever posts a baby Boat photo, though, Chance has to hop in the comments and go in on the rapper.