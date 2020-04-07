Despite our current conditions, artists continue to push forward with releasing new music. There have been rollouts and album releases that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with no end date for this quarantine in sight, artists are biting the bullet and dropping their albums. We just learned that Chris Brown and Young Thug have linked up on a mixtape, and now Lil Yachty reveals that his next project will hit streaming services "really soon."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The Georgia native chatted briefly with Miami radio host Supa Cindy in a split-screen Instagram Live interview. Yachty was relaxing with his collection of footwear as his backdrop as he talked about coming up with the concept of "Oprah's Bank Account" and how he's been faring during this quarantine. Then, the rapper shared that his album would be arriving sooner than later.

"I'm 'bout to drop this album," Yachty revealed. Supa Cindy wanted to know more details about the project, but Lil Yachty was keeping the particulars under wraps. "I can't say yet," he answered when asked about features. "I wish I could, but I'm super excited to drop it and just like... Soon. Really soon."

Lil Yachty wouldn't give fans a date, either, but continued to emphasize that the record will arrive faster than we think. Watch Lil Yachty with Supa Cindy below and check out what else he had to say about his acting career aspirations and studio techniques.