Lil Yachty Returns With Moody New Single "Love Music"

Lil Yachtyreleased his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape back in April of this year. Filled with guest vocals from the likes of Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, Baby Smoove, and more, the tape showcased the rapper employing elements of Michigan rap, describing the project as a tribute for his "second home."

Fans of the Atlanta artist's melodic sound will rejoice after streaming his latest single "Love Music." "This my test to see how my fans who keep saying drop melodic music ima see how yall react," tweeted the rapper after announcing the single Monday (June 28). The moody cut marks a departure from his Michigan Boy Boat sound and instead demonstrates a new side of Yachty.

The alt-pop production of the track compliments Yachty's already-established melodic expertise and story-telling abilities. The single is accompanied by a visualizer of the track's sketched black-and-white artwork. Elsewhere for the 23-year-old emcee, he's kept busy by working on different ventures including a new series for HBO Max based on the "UNO" card game, his "YachtyCoin" cryptocurrency, and more.

In the meantime, tap into Lil Yachty's latest single "Love Music" and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You stole my heart when it broke on the floor

Gaze in your eyes I don’t need nothing more

The quicker picker upper you mi amour

For sure!

I’ll put a bounty on you for your love