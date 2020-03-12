The new video for Lil Yachty's "Oprah Bank Account" ft Drake and DaBaby arrived this week but not everyone has been feeling the visuals. As the lighthearted video was meant to poke fun at The Oprah Winfrey show, a few people have called Yachty out for dressing up in a wig and dress as he took on the role of an Oprah-like talk show host.

Yachty isn't sweating it, though. Taking to Twitter, the rapper responded to the criticism by blasting the levels of toxic masculinity in his mentions. "in my opinión you don’t need to wear no dresses or wings to sell ...you created a lane ... how I’m suppose to take this," a fan said on Twitter. Yachty clearly didn't care for this person's take on his latest video, replying, "Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining... it ain’t even that deep, y’all Nigga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. relax."

Another supposed fan criticized Yachty's sexuality and his position as a prominent black figure. "You're bi. Dressed up as a damn woman you done let the black community down," the IG user wrote. Yachty's response was less verbal this time around. Revealing that the individual was Caucasian, Yachty responded to the comment on Twitter with a meme of Russell Westbrook.

Check out Lil Yachty's response tot he criticism below.