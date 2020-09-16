We haven't heard much from Nicki Minaj as she prepares for the birth of her first child. After assisting Tekashi 6ix9ine on "Trollz" and defending her friendship with the controversial rapper, Nicki Minaj has retreated away from the spotlight and has, as many have assumed, been enjoying married life. Her name has come up in conversation recently, most notably from 6ix9ine who made it clear that the Queen emcee has yet to snag a No. 1 spot on her own. Aside from what some are calling 6ix9ine's subtle shade, Lil Yachty reminisced on a Minaj memory, albeit not a fond one.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Over on Twitter, Yachty shared a screenshot that showed he is, or was, blocked by Nicki on the social media network. In the caption to the photo, Lil Yachty wrote, "I still think about this often... /:" The post has been shared on various platforms as fans questioned what he could have done to deserve the ax by Nicki, but others recall the controversy back in 2018. In an interview done that year, Yachty was asked if he felt pressured to choose sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during their beef, and he said yes.

Yachty was also asked if he would collaborate with Nicki in the future and he answered, "I couldn't. As much as I probably would want to." Later, Yachty would come forward to say that people misunderstood and his answers were "twisted," but the damage had been done.