He's been living his best "money ain't a thang" life for a while, but Lil Yachty took time today (February 11) to reflect on his past. Five years ago, Kanye West premiered his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection at Madison Square Garden. Artists including Ian Connor, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty posed for the rap mogul's fashion line and while the latter had a buzz going on in the industry at the time, Yachty revealed the reality of what was going on in his life.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Today 5 years ago I stood in the yeezy show," Yachty tweeted hours ago. "I was still living with my mom and flew on a buddy pass to New York with probably $70 bucks to my name.. but I was mad excited and I feel like my life changed from this day on. My mom and friends cheered me on via text. Thanks Ian.<3."

Back in 2016, Yachty spoke about his inclusion in the fashion show and how it created opportunities for him in the industry. "I was originally supposed to be standing in the very back," he said at the time. "Then right before the show, I saw the director, 'Excuse me, ma'am, don’t you think I should be in the front? Don't you think I have the great hair, and the color matches the clothes?' They switched it around and like bam, they put me in the front. That opened doors for me. A lot of fashion doors opened up after that."

Those monumental moments have continued to stack for Yachty throughout the years as he's topped the charts, earned RIAA-certified plaques, and has become one of the most sought after rappers in the industry. Not to mention he's been flexing his new luxury lifestyle any chance he gets. Check out Lil Yachty's tweet below.