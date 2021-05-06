Though Young Thug often receives praise for his musical innovation, long has he exhibited character traits worthy of celebration. For one, he has remained unwaveringly loyal to those in his inner circle, often emphasizing how his bonds with his YSL artists extend far deeper than rap. It's part of why the chemistry on the recent Young Stoner Life compilation project Slime Language 2 was so effortless.

That's not to say Thug's loyalty extends exclusively to his camp. Today, Lil Yachty took a moment to celebrate the YSL leader's character, taking to Instagram to share some kind words about his friend and collaborator. "Arguably the most solid ni*ga ever," writes Yachty, alongside an image of himself and Thugger gazing off into the distance. His glowing review sparked agreement from a few of his hip-hop peers, with A$AP Ferg replying "U ain’t never lie." Killer Mike also echoed the sentiment: "As a rock! Good man."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

While it's unclear what sparked Yachty's generosity -- perhaps he was simply reminiscing on the good old days -- there's certainly ample evidence for Thug's integrity. At the end of April, Young Thug and Gunna stepped up to post bail for thirty low-level offenders at the Fulton County Jail. "This is where we are from,” he stated, speaking with a news outlet on the scene. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Check out Yachty's words on Young Thug below, and support Lil Boat by checking out his recent album Michigan Boy Boat right here.