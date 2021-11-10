Just six months after widely promoting the launch of his new nail polish brand, Crete, Lil Yachty and the company have parted ways.

While it is unclear why exactly Yachty is leaving Crete after half a year, it does not seem like it is an amicable split. Taking to Instagram, Yachty announced that he is done with the brand, and included some cryptic messages in the process.

"I am no longer associated with @crete__co in any shape form or capacity....," he said in a screenshot.

Taking it one step further, Yachty drove his point home with a pointed caption.

"I have nothing to do with @crete__co and anything they drop forth coming...," he wrote. "Long story... but yeah. We cool on that guys."

Crete responded to Yachty, assuring that it was a pleasure to work with him in its Instagram story, but the question remains — what happened?

Back in June, in the midst of Yachty's promo for Crete, which included sending influencers blocks of literal concrete containing the company's first nail polish collection, the Michigan Boy Boat rapper sat down with the likes of GQ and HighSnobiety to speak specifically about his foray into nail polish and his involvement with Crete.

And in telling HighSnobiety that he "decided to make nail polish because [he] wanted to make something that felt more gender neutral" and that he "wanted to make a paint line that felt more masculine, to help reel people in," it seemed like he was all-in on Crete and what they had going on.

Obviously that is no longer the case. Keep it locked to HNHH for any updates on Yachty leaving his nail polish company, and in the meantime, let us know what you think about the split in the comments.

