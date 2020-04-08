Though some have raised an eyebrow at some of Lil Yachty's recent fan engagement, in which urine was willingly consumed by a young man in the name of securing the bag, a simple fact remains. The Quality Control rapper is, at the very least, making an effort to engage with his excited fanbase, many of whom happen to be of a younger demographic. As such, Lil Boat has emerged as a source of comfort for them, imbuing his counsel with a certain significance to anyone who might be in need of some guidance.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sharing a screenshot of his former McDonald's application, confirming that yes, he did indeed land an interview, Yachty took a moment to wax motivational with some inspiring words. "Just wanna say some to all the kids out there who are down because of the way there life is set up right now, nothing in life is permanent except death," he begins. "You have to be the change you want to see. You can’t wait for success to knock on your door. Build a plan during this sit down time."

"Also build a back up plan because nothing is promised," he continues. "Shall you decide to go to college or figure it out mentally there is no right or wrong answer it is all based on your personal decisions. "I was once lost trying to figure out my life and trying to figure out how to stop upsetting my mom... I didn’t know this would be my life (jk I did) but I wasn’t sure. Never let anybody tell you to be content with your current arrangements."

Check out Boat's full message below, and be sure to keep an eye out for his next Instagram Live session, the closest thing we have to a current-day Fear Factor reboot.