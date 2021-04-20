Lil Yachty Offers His Latest Track "Cortex"

Lil Yachty hasn't sound as creatively fulfilled as he has in recent times. The rapper has constantly found himself facing scrutiny for his sound, especially during his younger days. However, recent collaborations with some of Detroit's up-and-comers, as well as his loose singles and freestyles have shown a lot of growth. Hopefully, his best material is being saved for his next body of work.

This week, the rapper slid through with a brand new track called, "CORTEX." The rapper taps producer Cobain Cash who takes dreamy jazz vocals and flips it into a spacey atmosphere for Lil Yachty to effortlessly let off some bars. The rapper not only flexes in a grandiose nature but it seems that he's evidently been putting in more effort into his pen.

Check the latest from Yachty below.

Quotable Lyrics

Went from buddy pass to first class

Then we hit them jets

Took that FN with them big bullets

Put down T-Rex