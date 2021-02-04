Lil Yachty always had one of the smartest marketing minds in hip-hop when he came out, instantly branding himself and ensuring that he was a pop culture phenomenon in addition to his buzzing career in music. He's continuing to pave out new avenues for himself, and his latest announcement is unexpected as ever.

As reported by Variety, Lil Yachty is currently working to develop a movie with Mattel Films based on the ultra-popular card game Uno. It will be set in the underground world of Atlanta hip-hop, explaining why Lil Yachty was a key fit to develop the film. Right now, he's also being considered for the lead role, but that has not been confirmed yet.

}

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel," said Lil Yachty about the upcoming action heist movie, which features a screenplay written by Marcy Kelly. "I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me."

Quality Control’s Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas, and Brian Sher have also been tapped as producers for the project.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways," said executive producer Robbie Brenner. "Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure."

Will you be tuning in for Lil Yachty's upcoming movie about Uno and Atlanta hip-hop?

