Thanksgiving really brings out the wholesome in people, doesn't it? On Thursday, Lil Yachty returned to social media with a series of photos on Instagram to show the world what he's been up to, including a photo of him and Tyler, the Creator in matching IGOR wigs and a photo of himself looking swole as hell in the gym. In the novel-length caption of the post, he expressed his gratitude for the support he's received from all his fans, old and new. "I am so grateful for each and every one of you," he said, followed by, "I want to thank you for being so encouraging and still believing in me and supporting me during my time of absence," referring to his recent inactivity from the Internet. He explains, "When I lost my grandmother, I decided to take time away from social media and to revisit some of my actual life goals." He explains that he took this time to reevaluate his "values and priorities in life," which includes putting his physical and mental health first rather than "materialistic things."

Yachty also revealed that he's been busy in the studio making new music with "so many different vibes. The photo set features a photo of Yachty in the studio, and although he's "so nervous about this project" he's also "excited" because "everything is coming full circle." After promising not to let his real fans down, the rapper shouts out his haters, saying tauntingly, "I will be back in your life really soon." The rapper, who is wearing a hoodie with a Biblical painting design and matching shorts in the photo in the first photo, "pinky promise[s]" everyone that he'll "still smash you in cod" and that he "still dress[es] better than your favorite rapper." While that last point could be up for debate, depending on who you ask, the post is super heartwarming and really captures the Thanksgiving spirit. Yachty seems to be doing extremely well, and we can't wait for what the future holds for him.