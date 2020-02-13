mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, & Zaytoven Step Out On "Hightop Shoes"

Mitch Findlay
February 13, 2020 12:25
Hightop Shoes
Lil Yachty Feat. Lil Keed
Produced by Zaytoven

Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and Zaytoven don the "Hightop Shoes" for another collaboration.


Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and Zaytoven recently joined forces to cook up a few tracks, with the most recent release being "Hightop Shoes." Complete with cover art that all but screams "there's a snake in my boot," the flashy track picks up where previous drop "A-Team" left off. Which is to say, Keed and Yahcty holding it down with some slime-laden flex raps. In the opening verse, Keed opts for a whispery flow, delivering lines like "I don't chase clout, why you tripping, why you talking like a mouse mouse?"

Next up to the plate is Lil Boat, his voice drowning in autotune. Though the young man can rap when inspired, he opts to coast on this go-around, floating up Zaytoven's spacy instrumental like one might float up a lazy-river. It's hardly egregious, but given the talent behind "Hightop Shoes," a little more focus would have been welcomed. Still, it's hard to hate on three artists having a good time in the studio and sharing the fruits of their labor. What do you think of this one? 

Quotable Lyrics

At your main ho's house, gave her the mouth
I'm inspired, I ain't trippin, I don't chase clout
Why you trippin? Why you talkin like a mouse, mouse?
Told Lil Yachty "We the wave and there's no doubt"

Lil Yachty Lil Keed Zaytoven
