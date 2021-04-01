YBN Nahmir took a risk and, unfortunately, it didn't pay off. He hasn't lost his spirit though. The 21-year-old rapper continues to push forward after scoring a low first week of sales for his latest studio album Visionland. As reported by DJ Akademiks and other sources, the album struggled to pull 4,000 sales in its first week, paling in comparison to folks like Rod Wave, who are pushing 150,000 copies.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

All week, YBN Nahmir has been getting trolled for his album's poor performance, as well as for his new song "Soul Train", which sees him trying out a different style. Many of Nahmir's fans have joked and told the rapper that it's the worst song they've ever heard from him. The joke has gotten so intense that even Lil Yachty is participating, using April Fool's Day as an excuse to roast Nahmir.

"Soul train is [fire]," wrote Lil Yachty on Twitter. Minutes later, he posted a screenshot of the date and added, "Smh I’m sorry I couldn’t even let that tweet breath." For what it's worth, YBN Nahmir seemingly had a laugh from Yachty's sarcastic troll. "Not even gone lie, this was the funniest sh*t I seen all year," he replied with a crying face emoji.

YBN Nahmir previously said that before his song "Opp Stoppa" went viral on TikTok, he considered quitting rap. Despite how people have reacted to his new album, he doesn't seem to be keen on slowing down anytime soon, posting a picture with YBN Almighty Jay and asking him if he wants to team back up to release new music together.