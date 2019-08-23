mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty Is Full Of Surprises On "Birthday Mix 4" Ft. Playboi Carti & More

Aron A.
August 23, 2019 19:54
Birthday Mix 4
Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty returns with his annual "Birthday Mix."


Every year, Lil Yachty pulls up with a little something special for his fans on his birthday. As the rapper turns 22 years old today, he came through with his annual "Birthday Mix." Each year, the rapper blesses fans with a brand new mix of songs which he dubs the "Birthday Mix." This year marks the 4th year in a row that he's done this. The rapper's "Birthday Mix" consists of unreleased tracks that haven't hit the Interwebs yet. Additionally, this also means that you can hear some of his anticipated collabs that he's kept in the stash. "Birthday Mix 4" includes an appearance from Playboi Carti around the 5:20 mark on what appears to be the song, "Balmain Jeans."

Peep the full mix below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

