Lil Yachty Holds Oliver Tree Hostage In "Asshole" Music Video

Joshua Robinson
February 11, 2021 09:43
Lil Yachty gets revenge against Oliver Tree in the comical video for "Asshole."

Even though he doesn't still don his trademark red braids, Lil Yachty is still the same eccentric rapper that burst onto the Atlanta rap scene years ago with songs like "One Night" and "Minnesota." Last year, the Lil Boat rapper dropped off one of his best albums yet with Lil Boat 3 and its subsequent deluxe version Lil Boat 3.5, giving fans insane records like "T.D" featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and Tierra Whack, "Pardon Me" featuring Future and Mike Will Made It, and "Flex Up" featuring Playboi Carti.

While the aforementioned songs showcased more of Lil Yachty's grungy rap sound, one highlight from Lil Boat 3.5 that brought Boat back to his pop crossover roots was "Asshole" featuring Santa Cruz artist and filmmaker Oliver Tree. Months after its release, Yachty and Oliver have linked up once again to drop a wonky music video for the song, and in addition to starring in the video, Oliver Tree directs it as well. The video begins with Oliver performs a heist in Yachty's bedroom, taking the rapper's popular Sailing Team chain.

After Yachty awakens, he hunts Oliver down and eventually captures the thief. From that point on Yachty holds Oliver hostage and starts torturing him, at one point even dragging him through the street on a motorcycle. While it sounds horrifying, the video for "Asshole" is actually pretty vibrant and playful, complementing both Yachty and Oliver's offbeat aesthetics. 

Are you feeling these quirky Oliver Tree-directed visuals?

