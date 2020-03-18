Lil Yachty Goes Nuts in Duke Deuce's "Crunk Ain't Dead MOB" Music Video

Duke Deuce dropped a super high energy video with Lil Yachty and Lil Thadd for "Crunk Ain't Dead MOB".

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce dropped the Quality Control-backed Memphis Massacre 2 project in February with heavyweight features like Lil Jon, Juicy J, and Project Pat. The album also featured verses from Lil Yachty and Lil Thadd, who both appeared on "Crunk Ain't Dead MOB" standout.

The song is a posse cut that brings incredible energy out from the young rappers. We don't remember the last time we heard Ll Yachty, but the song calls for it. The "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper goes off and shares his range by with no energy falling off between Duke Deuce and Lil Thadd.

The video features the trio showing out with the entire crew around them. They run through the mall before going nuts in the studio. Dance scenes are perfectly injected in between the team's headbanging. The energy is infectious and we can't help but imagine how hype this song must have been to make. The Ayoza-produced beat features hi-hat elements that remind us of early Tay Keith and Blocboy bangers.

The whole team brings the energy. Group ad-libs take the song to another level and compliment the trio rappers perfectly. Flows throughout the song are unorthodox but fit so well.

Check out the video above and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Underground Memphis sound universal now

Never scared, n****, nah, we ain't standin' down

AK-47 weapon, you can meet your reverend

AR pistols with them TECs, you can get your lesson