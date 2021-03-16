Lil Yachty is one of the funniest rappers on social media. His presence has been strong on TikTok, but he's also one of the most entertaining artists to follow for his live-streams. In this day and age, fans want to be more connected to their favorite artists than ever before. We've seen rappers like Lil Nas X, Saweetie, and others revitalize the way musicians interact with their supporters through social media in recent years, with Lil Yachty also doing numbers.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The rapper went live on Monday night and he likely didn't expect his session to get as lit as it did, but he was ready when it popped off. "The most random fye live ever," wrote the Atlanta native on Instagram, sharing it for anybody that wasn't free when he was live. During the 47-minute stream, Yachty has a quick conversation with Kodak Black before inviting Trippie Redd into the chat and getting roasted by Big 14. Then, Offset calls in, staying for a while and comparing sneaker collections. "This sh*t took a turn for the best," said Yachty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

Yachty and Offset showed each other some of the rarest kicks they've got laying around the house, pulling off somewhat of a sneaker Verzuz.

Watch the full live-stream below and let us know who has the next sneakers: Lil Yachty or Offset? Who do you wish would have called in?