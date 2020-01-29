In recent months, Lil Yachty has found himself in the midst of some sticky situations and voicing his opinion on the issues the culture has collectively discussed as a family. At the tender age of just 22-years-old, he's been able to accomplish some major feats some people could only fathom. But now, it looks like the "For Nothing" rapper isn't the only one achieving major milestones within his immediate family. Lil Boat's mother, Venita McCollum, now holds the title of accomplished author alongside her titles as a marathon runner, businesswoman, and proud mother.

Earlier today (Jan. 28), Momma Boat revealed the release of her first-ever published work, Raising A Rapper, now available on Amazon. The book distributed by Osborn Publishing is a comprehensive guide to the ins-and-outs of the music industry filled with inspirational information for those who have a child wishing to enter the realm of hip-hop entertainment.

Lil Yachty took to his personal Instagram page to help promote his mother's introduction to the world of publishing, posting a picture of the book with a caption reading:

"Hiya kids, link is live in my bio go and buy my moms book learn about my life a little from her perspective. I encourage any mother raising an inspiring rapper to read this book as for it could possible shed some incite on how my mother dealt with everything. So proud of u mother @venitamccollum Link is in my bioooooo."

With Lil Yachty gearing up for the release of his upcoming studio album, Lil Boat 3, and coming off the success of his onscreen debut in How High 2 (2019), 2020 could an extremely lucrative year for the Atlanta-based rapper. Check out Lil Yachty's post celebrating the release of his mother's book, Raising A Rapper, below and cop the book, here via Amazon.