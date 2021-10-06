Lil Yachty Flips Tame Impala's "Breathe Deeper"

Lil Yachty may be rapping on the majority of his recent releases, but the Quality Control rapper is no stranger to a more melodic vibe. Lest we forget his debut album Teenage Emotions, which found him exploring territory seldom touched by hip-hop artists. Today, Yachty took a moment to revisit that very same vibe, teaming up with Tame Impala to deliver a remix of "Breathe Deeper."

While some remixes can feel relatively low-effort, this latest features a hefty contribution from Yachty, who takes to Impala's live instrumentation with several verses. Enjoyment will likely derive from one's appreciation for both parties, but should you count yourself a fan of Lil Boat and Tame Impala, this may very well be the pleasant surprise you're looking for.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you think this is a good direction for Yachty.

Quotable Lyrics

She want a glass of Prosecco

The bitch that she with trippin', we back to Petco

I'm still the same kid from the metro

