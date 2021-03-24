Rappers are often flexing flying private jets which makes you wonder how they're able to keep up with those types of bills. Unless you're bringing in Drake or Jay-Z type of money, it just doesn't seem to make financial sense. Many rap acts continue to do so while they can afford to but after a while, it's draining on the pockets.

Unfortunately, there's an image to uphold for some. Lil Yachty learned this first hand after a fan attempted to humiliate him while he was sleeping on a commercial flight. "Caught lil yachty lacking," the caption on the TikTok along with a video of Yachty snoozing away. "This is weird as fuck. Why do y'all do this?" Yachty exclaims in a video response. "Am I trippin'? I know y'all be thinkin' I'm tripping right now... Is this not weird?"

In response to those criticizing his choice of transportation, he reminded them, "I was doing private jets since I was 18 or 19. Trust me, I can do a fuckin' private jet. Why would I spend 10 times the money if I don't have to? It's crazy."

In related news, the rapper recently released a new freestyle called "No More Beatboxing," tackling Coi LeRay's recent hit and SpottemGottem's viral record. You can check that out here and peep Yachty's TikTok below.