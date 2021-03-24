Lil Yachty explains why he doesn't fly on private jets all the time after a fan tried to shame him for flying commercial.
Rappers are often flexing flying private jets which makes you wonder how they're able to keep up with those types of bills. Unless you're bringing in Drake or Jay-Z type of money, it just doesn't seem to make financial sense. Many rap acts continue to do so while they can afford to but after a while, it's draining on the pockets.
Unfortunately, there's an image to uphold for some. Lil Yachty learned this first hand after a fan attempted to humiliate him while he was sleeping on a commercial flight. "Caught lil yachty lacking," the caption on the TikTok along with a video of Yachty snoozing away. "This is weird as fuck. Why do y'all do this?" Yachty exclaims in a video response. "Am I trippin'? I know y'all be thinkin' I'm tripping right now... Is this not weird?"
In response to those criticizing his choice of transportation, he reminded them, "I was doing private jets since I was 18 or 19. Trust me, I can do a fuckin' private jet. Why would I spend 10 times the money if I don't have to? It's crazy."
In related news, the rapper recently released a new freestyle called "No More Beatboxing," tackling Coi LeRay's recent hit and SpottemGottem's viral record. You can check that out here and peep Yachty's TikTok below.
View this post on Instagram