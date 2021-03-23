He recently bragged that he purchased the home next door to his own because he doesn't like neighbors and he's often seen flaunting his luxury vehicles, but it's all worth it for Lil Yachty. The life of a rapper can be expensive if they're enjoying the fruits of their labors to the maximum extent, and during his visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Yachty revealed just how much he's dishing out monthly and broke down a few expenses.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

“Every month, I got $52,000 in bills," the rapper told the podcast hosts. "And I have to work. Let’s say I got $13 million in the bank, right? If my overhead is $52,000 every month because of houses and my staff and cars and insurance and all these things I take care of, and all these people, that thirteen will run down because that’s just the bills. I still like to live. I’m still a rapper. I still want to go to nice dinners, fly my girl out, or go to see my girl. We still want to do all these things."

He added that it's important to have more than one source of income because "you have to be making money while you're sleeping." Elsewhere, Yachty took an opportunity to throw another verbal jab toward VladTV. "It's been a minute since I did an interview," said Yachty. "I hate a lot of interviews because they always twist like—Vlad for instance, he's a b*tch—I hate n*ggas like him because they take your words and they twist it... Vlad's a b*tch and he's a federal agent." Check out the interview in full below.