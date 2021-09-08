After the first DONDA listening session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Lil Yachty (and hundreds of music fans) flooded TikTok with comments about Kanye West's "Moon," which features standout vocals from Don Toliver. They all heard Kid Cudi on the record, and they were trying to find a way to get the Cleveland-raised rapper onto "Moon."

At the later listening sessions, the song was updated with Cudder, and apparently, Lil Yachty is to thank for his addition to the song.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

During a Twitch stream, Lil Yachty revealed that it's because of him that Kid Cudi was added to "Moon." "I’ll tell y’all a true story," said the A&R of the year. "I was on TikTok, right? When the first listening party happened, they took the excerpt from 'Moon' and they played it. Me and everyone in the comments was like, ‘Damn, man! Kid Cudi would sound great on this!’"

After the sound started gaining traction on TikTok, Lil Yachty texted Vory, who has some major contributions to DONDA. Vory proceeded to message Kanye West, and by the next listening party, Kid Cudi was added to the song.

"Y’all can thank me," joked Lil Boat.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kid Cudi also recorded vocals for "Remote Control," but as you likely know, his verse was removed from the song. Young Thug remains featured on the final version.

Listen to Lil Yachty tell the story about how he got Kid Cudi on "Moon" below.