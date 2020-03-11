When speaking to Complex about his new single, "Oprah's Bank Account", Lil Yachty said, "I think the song’s so good and catchy, my fans will appreciate it. That’s the most important thing." He wasn't wrong. The first offering off his next album, Lil Boat 3, features Drake and DaBaby, and it's an undeniable bop. Its got a sing-songy hook and a bubblegum beat. Yachty managed to secure these heavy-hitters to assist him on the track, but failed to get squeezed into the schedule of someone else who could have added an uplifting touch: Lizzo. Regardless, we're fully satisfied with the final product.

It even came accompanied by a creative and hilarious music video. Yachty takes on the role of an Oprah-esque talk show host/self care guru. Drake and DaBaby are brought into the female mogul's bizarre world of branding. All three of the rappers must have had a good time filming this playful video and proof of this is seen in the Triller clip they recorded on set too.

TikTok and Triller have become effective mediums for artists to promote their songs. If they dance along to their jams, fans might catch the bug and start doing it themselves, potentially setting off a chain of viral videos. Megan Thee Stallion just tried to capitalize off this formula by starting a sexy dance challenge for her new single, "Captain Hook". Lil Yachty looks to be doing the same. He grabbed Drake and DaBaby to get jiggy to their collab for Triller purposes. Watch below.