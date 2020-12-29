Cereal boxes are one of the most popular ways to share information and promote just about anything. When folks used to consume news strictly by newspapers, the cereal box was right next in line to get information to the masses. General Mills is very aware of this fact and does not play when it comes to brand deals, from Olympians to rappers with braided hair.

Travis Scott, released a limited-edition fire Reese's Puffs box that he designed himself. The box featured a cactus behind a bowl of cereal with lightning in the back. Although one could pick up Reese's Puffs from their local grocery store for about $5, fans made it a point to pay $50 for a box they'll probably never open in the name of La Flame. But hey, to each their own.

Besides his recent project, Lil Boat 3.5, Yachty has been working on displaying his face on that box of peanut butter and chocolatey goodness. On Twitter, he shared his excitement for the new collab, "I've done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I'm probably most proud of.. #Sponsored @reesespuffs #eatemup."





Ironically, Lil Yachty's has recently been in headlines because, in a tweet war, Asian Doll revealed that City Girl's JT allegedly "ate him up", "sucked him off" or whatever the kids are saying these days, for his verse on "Act Up." Will you#eatemup?–Yachty's Reese's Puffs, that is.