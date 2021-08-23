Lil Yachty Celebrates With New Mixtape "Birthday Mix 6"

Lil Yachty has cause for celebration, with today marking his twenty-fourth birthday (happy birthday Boat). In honor of the big day, the Quality Control rapper has decided to flip the practice and offer a gift to his loyal fans, delivering the sixth installment of his ongoing Birthday Mixt series.

Birthday Mix 6 clocks in at a respectable nine songs, featuring guest appearances from Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. At this point, it goes without saying that a three-minute-plus runtime is a rarity, and here is no exception; as such, Birthday Mix 6 feels like a breezy listen from start to finish, clocking in at only twenty-two minutes. Despite the brevity, there's plenty of material for Yachty fans to unpack, especially on highlight tracks like "Faizon," the Lil Tecca-assisted "Virgo World," and the Detroit-inspired "Lord Of The Beans."

It's been interesting to track Yachty's recent musical progression, and his latest project Michigan Boy Boat marked an interesting stylistic step for the Atlanta rapper. While this one doesn't quite pack the same impact as a full-length studio release, there's plenty to love about a spontaneous birthday drop, even if longtime fans have come to expect it from Yachty.

For those who have taken the plunge, be sure to share your favorite songs in the comments below. Do you think this is a good stylistic direction for Lil Boat?