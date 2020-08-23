Lil Yachty Celebrates His Jordan Year With "Birthday Mix 5"

Lil Yachty emerged as a teen who was championed by the youth and despised by the OGs. He's grown a lot since but one thing that he's maintained since the start of his professional career is blessing fans with new music on his birthday. Every year, the rapper comes through with his Birthday Mix which is filled with surprises. Sometimes you might even hear some unreleased music from one of himself or some of his collaborators.

This year is no different. With the rapper celebrating his Jordan year, he came through with "Birthday Mix 5" earlier today. With an appropriate run-time of 23 minutes, Yachty opens up the mix with a hilarious skit as an old man congratulating both Lil Yachty and Lil Boat for their recent success.

Check out Lil Yachty's "Birthday Mix 5" below.