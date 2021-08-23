mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty Celebrates His Birthday With "Virgo World" Featuring Lil Tecca

Alex Zidel
August 23, 2021 10:20
Lil Yachty links up with a fellow Virgo, Lil Tecca, for "Virgo World."


It's officially Virgo season, and we're kicking it off with another annual release from Lil Yachty, who dropped Birthday Mix 6 on his twenty-fourth birthday today.

Annually, the Quality Control-signed rapper has been releasing birthday mixtapes for his fans in between his studio albums, keeping them entertained and putting a special focus on his big day. This year, the Atlanta-based rapper dropped nine new songs with features from Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, and more. We're shining a spotlight on "Virgo World," considering today is the start of Virgo season.

Celebrating his birthday on the first day of the new zodiac, Lil Yachty links up with a fellow Virgo, Lil Tecca, who has made his sign part of his core artist identity. Tecca has released a few Virgo anthems over the years, and with the youngster celebrating his own birthday in a few days, it only makes sense that they teamed up for their first collaboration on a song about their shared signs.

Listen to "Virgo World" below and let us know what you think. Be sure to check out Birthday Mix 6 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a Virgo world for real, play with my name, we'll send this bitch up
All this chrome, sticks like Tony, I'm finna bend this bitch up
Never been phony, you can't extort me, I'm finna send this bitch up
N***as seen M's before they can drink, you gotta get your shit up

