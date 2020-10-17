Rap moguls are always stressing the importance of "buying the block," but we're not sure if this is exactly what they meant. Either way, Lil Yachty has secured enough bags to make sure that he doesn't have to worry about certain financial troubles that other people his age face daily. The Georgia-born Quality Control artist has often flexed his wealth by purchasing luxury cars and expensive jewelry, but he recently revealed that not only does he own his home, but he bought the house next door, as well.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"This the point I'm making to all the small-time cats," Lil Yachty said in a clip of his Instagram Live with another person. "It's a different ballgame. It's not the same arena, you feel me? It ain't the—look bro, and we don't do the whole, 'Oh, rent on the first.' We don't do the whole, 'I gotta pay on the first.' Rent, whatever the case may be. I ain't seen rent since...and this is my house! Like I own this house. And on the 28th, I actually bought a house next door."

The person was surprised and Yachty revealed that he decided to scoop up the property because "I didn't want no neighbors. I already got the contract." The rapper was enthused to show off the property, but he decided to wait for another time. Check out the clip of Yachty explaining his money moves below.